6 months later, VTA hosts vigil to honor victims killed in deadly shooting

Conceptual image of lit white thick candles in a group, flames flickering in the darkness. Background image.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been six months since the mass shooting at a VTA light rail yard in San Jose when a California public transit employee opened fire and killed nine coworkers.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is hosting a vigil this Friday to honor the victims.

“This Friday, November 26, we will come together to honor our coworkers whose lives will not be forgotten. The public is welcome to join us at either 10 am or 4 pm for a brief program (about 45 min.) and virtual candle lighting ceremony via Zoom,” VTA tweeted.

This Friday, November 26, we will come together to honor our coworkers whose lives will not be forgotten. The public is welcome to join us at either 10 am or 4 pm for a brief program (about 45 min.) and virtual candle lighting ceremony via Zoom: https://t.co/qlPBLmWVCU #VTAFamily pic.twitter.com/Tj3OlhdSEu — VTA (@VTA) November 24, 2021

VTA will light candles, listen to music, and reflect upon the resilience created over the past six months.

A virtual candle lighting ceremony will also be available via Zoom.