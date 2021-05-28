Community gathers to honor the life of VTA shooting victim Paul Megia

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KRON) – A smaller, more intimate vigil was held Friday night for Paul Megia.

He was one of the nine people slain in this week’s mass shooting and the community came together in his hometown to pay their respects.

It’s been a very difficult few days for Megia’s family after a killer gunman took away their loved one.

Megia began working for the VTA in 2002 as a bus operator trainee and rose up in the ranks to the assistant superintendent in service management.

He was a very outgoing person, loved being active and being outdoors.

He had a very close relationship with his parents. His father Leonard says his son Paul was a wonderful dad to his three children.

The family has been devastated by this tragedy and they’re left questioning, why?

“We are gathered here today in the memory of my brother Paul, so that together we may acknowledge and share both our joy and the gift that his life was to us,” Julie Soriano, Paul’s sister said.

“Just an all-around great man who valued his family, had a passion for life, was a go-getter, and we all know, was an adventure seeker,” Nicole Megia, Paul’s wife, said.

“We miss him very much and I’m sad he won’t make it for my brother’s graduation and my birthday,” Avery Megia, Paul’s daughter, said.

The family is deeply hurt by what has happened but thankful for the support they’ve been getting from the community.

Organizers for the vigil say Megia’s family still needs help through this process.