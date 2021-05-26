Family of VTA shooting victims wait in anguish to hear status of loved ones

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After a gunman opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing 8 before turning the gun on himself, family members of the victims continue to wait to for any update on their loved one’s condition.

“We still have no idea, we’ve been trying to reach him and really have no idea at all because we know he was there,” says a family member who tells KRON4 News had an uncle who worked at VTA as a light rail operator.

“We’ve been trying to contact him since the morning, since it happened and he hasn’t been returning any of our calls, no text messages, no nothing.”

Officials say not all families of the victims have been notified as of Wednesday afternoon, as authorities continue to investigate.

San Jose Councilmember Raul Peralez was one of those concerned loved ones who arrived at the reunification center staged at the Santa Clara County Administration Building on 70 West Hedding Street.

Peralez tells KRON4 News a longtime friend works at the VTA rail yard and immediately came to the reunification center to check on his status.

“I immediatley thought of him and his family and that’s why Im here,”

“It’s extremely difficult, it’s nerve-racking, everyone wants to know that their loved one is safe but we know that’s not going to be the case,” Peralez added.

Santa Clara County Sherriff’s Office say the shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, which sits next to the sheriff’s department.

The gunman has been identified as VTA employee Sam Cassidy, 57.

At this time, authorities are not reporting a motive and confirmed eight people have died and many more injured.

It is being reported that two victims were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where one person was pronounced dead upon arrival and the other in critical condition.

At this time, authorities say they have yet to lease any of the victims’ identities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for the best for everybody,” says Peralez.

Family and friends can call 408-299-2331 to reach the center.