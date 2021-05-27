Interview: What local officials can do to prevent mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 spoke to San Jose Vice Mayor Charles Jones about gun control changes that can be implemented at the local level.

Jones acknowledges that most of the large changes must be done at the federal level but has co-sponsored proposals such requiring sellers to provide video evidence of a sale, safe storage requirements that he hopes will gain traction.

On a larger scale, Jones hopes California and the federal government can implement bans on the sale of semi-automatic assault weapons.

“There’s no need for someone to have an assault weapon to protect their home, or themselves, or even to go hunting,” Jones said. “They’re guns that have no real purpose or use for civilians.”

A national registry is also a strategy Jones would like to see taken up at the federal level, as well as restricting the type of guns available at gun shows and for private sales.

After the initial reunification effort yesterday, the city’s goal will be to provide mental health services, financial support and emotional help for the victims and families.