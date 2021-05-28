‘It’s tragic’: San Jose continues to grapple with VTA mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose community continues to mourn the loss of nine VTA employees who tragically lost their lives in Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Community members have been coming down to City Hall where a temporary memorial has been set up to honor the victims.

“I was very disheartened by the news, I think our whole city was surprised that it happened and so I wanted to come and pay my respects and learn more about the situation, it’s very sad,” says Brandon Peters.

“I’m glad that a lot of people cared to come out and reach out and support and hopefully nothing like this ever happens again in our city.”

One resident stopped by the memorial during lunch after hearing about Taptejdeep Singh’s last moments trying to save other employees.

According to reports, Singh managed to make a call to another VTA employee to warn him.

“I came out here because I heard about Mr. Singh’s heroism, that takes a lot to save someone and sacrifice themselves it’s kind of huge and I can’t imagine what all these families are going through,” says Jay Kim. “And I just wanted to pay my respects and come out here.”

Family and friends leaving candles, flowers, and personal messages.

Some telling KRON4 News that they are still trying to grapple with the violence that took place at a VTA rail yard Wednesday.

“It’s tragic, why does this keep on happening?” says San Jose resident Erika Neves.

“If they have some problems with themselves, why do they have to take other people’s lives”,” Neves adds. “One of them was my sister’s husband’s cousin and they’re having a really hard time with the loss of Paul [Megia].”

To offer emotional and spiritual support, chaplains from Billy Graham’s Rapid Response Team will be at City Hall — Some traveling from all throughout California to assist the community any way they can.

Chaplains from the response team will be in town for the next week to offer their services to whoever may need them.

“What our chaplains want to do is simply come alongside these people, to number one let them know that they’re not in this alone, that there are people, not just ourselves, but other organizations as well that are there to assist them however we can,” says Steve Ballinger, Chaplain Coordinator for the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.