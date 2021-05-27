New details: What we know so far in the VTA mass shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – New details are coming in from yesterday’s mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose that has taken the lives of nine people so far.

Santa Clara County Sherriff’s have said that the shooter fired more than 39 shots with two semi-automatic handguns, 11 high-capacity magazines and appeared to target victims.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said the shooter told at least one person: “’I’m not going to shoot you.’ And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.”

While a motive is still being determined by investigators, authorities have disclosed that the suspect appeared to have set a timer or slow-burn device to set his home on fire. The fire was reported minutes after the first 911 calls came in from the rail facility.

So far, police have said they found explosive devices at the house. Bomb making materials were also found in his work locker at the railyard.

57-year-old Sam Cassidy, a VTA employee, opened fire on his coworkers Wednesday morning, killing nine people before killing himself.

Cassidy’s ex-wife said he would stew about perceived slights at work and threatened to kill co-workers a decade ago.

“I’m not sure we’ll ever actually find the real motive, but we’ll piece it together as much as we can from witnesses,” Smith said.

The names of the victims are:

Paul Megia

Taptejdeep Singh

Adrian Balleza

Jose Hernandez III

Timothy Romo

Alex Fritch

Michaeal Rudometkin

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan

Lars Lane

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility in San Jose next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and have a maintenance yard.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff said the San Jose shooter was found with two semi-automatic weapons at the scene.