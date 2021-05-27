San Jose shooter found with 2 semi-automatic handguns: sheriff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff said the San Jose shooter was found with two semi-automatic weapons at the scene of the mass shooting on Wednesday.

Sheriff Laurie Smith said the guns appeared to be legal. Officials also found 11 gun magazines.

Samuel Cassidy, 57, killed at least nine people at his workplace – the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority railyard – before killing himself.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings that are part of a light rail facility for the VTA. The facility in San Jose includes a transit-control center, parking for trains, and a maintenance yard.

There were bomb materials found in his work locker, the sheriff added.

Before the shooting, surveillance footage caught Cassidy loading a large duffel bag into his truck as he left for work around 5:40 a.m.

Shortly after he left home, his home on 1100 block of Angmar Ct caught on fire.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson had also said there were explosive devices found inside the house.