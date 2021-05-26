San Jose mass shooting victim: Lars Lane

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose is mourning the loss of eight innocent people who lost their lives in a mass shooting Wednesday morning.

An employee opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

One of the first victims has been identified as Lars Lane, his family confirms to KRON4’s sister station KTXL.

Lane was a father, husband, grandfather, and brother.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the shooting.