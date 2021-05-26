San Jose mass shooting victim: Michael Rudometkin

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose is mourning the loss of eight innocent people who lost their lives in a mass shooting Wednesday morning.

An employee opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

Michael Rudometkin has been identified as the second victim — San Jose City Councilmember Raul Peralez posted to Facebook sharing that his friend had passed away.

He wrote, “My family and I have lost a long time great friend and there are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family.”

Michael Rudometkin

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the shooting.