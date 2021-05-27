San Jose mass shooting victim: Paul DelaCruz Megia

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose is mourning the loss of nine innocent people who lost their lives in a mass shooting Wednesday morning.

An employee opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing nine people before ending his own life, authorities said.

One of the victims was 42-year-old Paul DelaCruz Megia.

His family said he was survived by his parents, Leonard and Edna, and was their only son. He also had two sisters, Luci and Julie.

Left to right: Avery, Paul, Gavin, and Nate

Paul’s three children, pictured with him above, are Nate, Gavin, and Avery.

