San Jose mass shooting victim: Taptejdeep Singh

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose is mourning the loss of eight innocent people who lost their lives in a mass shooting Wednesday morning.

An employee opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.San Jose mass shooting gunman: Who is Sam Cassidy?

Family identified 36-year-old Taptejdeep Singh as a victim of Wednesday’s shooting.

The victim’s family also said that they were told Taptejdeep saved at least one person.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

