San Jose VTA: Victims remembered two months after mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two months ago today nine people were gunned down by a deranged co-worker at the valley transportation authority in San Jose.

Marking the grim anniversary was a church group dedicated to preserving the memory of crime victims while offering prayer for their families.

Just outside the still shuttered entrance to the VTA railyard, the San Jose Diocese Victim’s Street Ministry gathered to pray for the victims of those murdered here by a co-worker two months ago today.

Holding a sign bearing the names of all nine victims was Claudia Buchner.

The Victim’s Street Ministry is dedicated to calling attention to the stories behind the names of all murder victims in the community.

Sharing stories and memories of each of the VTA nine and calling on the community to remember those names was group Leader Lee Campbell.

Echoing that sentiment was Roberta FitzPatrick whose great-niece was murdered in 2005.

The names of all nine victims were read aloud. Prayers included shooter Samual Cassidy whose murderous rampage touched the lives of countless family members and friends.

They too must not be forgotten said, Claudia Buchner.

