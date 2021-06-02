Santa Clara County coroner releases autopsies of VTA shooting victims

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The cause and manner of death of the nine VTA shooting victims have been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner on Wednesday.

The autopsies determined that the nine victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroners officer provided this information after a thorough investigation.

No other details about the cause of death will be released until the reports are completed.

If you need support during this time, call the County’s Behavioral Health Services at 1-800-704-0900 (select option 2).

The Suicide and Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-855-278-4204.