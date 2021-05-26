Vigil planned for victims killed in San Jose mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil is planned Thursday to honor the victims killed in a mass shooting at a San Jose VTA rail yard.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the vigil will be held at City Hall Plaza at 6 p.m.

“This is a moment for us to come together and grieve after today’s horrific tragedy” Liccardo wrote.

Please join us tomorrow Thursday, May 27 at City Hall Plaza at 6:00p.m. for a vigil for the victims of the recent VTA shooting. This is a moment for us to come together and grieve after today’s horrific tragedy. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

An employee opened fire Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old VTA worker Sam Cassidy.

“These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. flag at the White House be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.

This after the president urged Congress to take immediate action to “help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.”

“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more,” Biden said.