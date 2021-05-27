Vigil to be held for VTA shooting victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco was live at VTA headquarters in San Jose where a vigil is scheduled to take place today in memory of the nine people who lost their lives in yesterday’s shooting.

The vigil will celebrate the lives of the victims as well as give updates to the operational impacts to VTA services.

Initially it was reported that eight people died, but a ninth, Alex Fritch, died of his injuries later.

The nine people who have died are:

Paul Megia

Taptejdeep Singh

Adrian Balleza

Jose Hernandez III

Timothy Romo

Alex Fritch

Michaeal Rudometkin

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan

Lars Lane

One of the victims, Michael Rudometkin, was a friend of Councilmember Raul Peralez who said “there are no words for the heartache.” Rudometkin’s mother said he had much more life to live.