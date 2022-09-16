Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
79°
LIVE NOW
Watch News Live
San Francisco
79°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Watch Live News
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Monkeypox
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Hispanic Heritage Month
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Politics from The Hill
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Police arrest suspect after Upper Haight burglary
Folsom Street Fair street closures for Sunday
Another Atria San Mateo death reported
3 men indicted for shipping fentanyl-oxy pills
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Red and Gold Zone
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
Top Stories
Posey becomes 1st ex-player to join SF Giants ownership
Top Stories
Rapper G-Eazy joins Oakland Roots ownership group
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
Gallery
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
MLB taking regular season games to Mexico City
Video
Community
Founders Day
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
LIVE! in the Bay
LIVE! in the Bay ‘viewers’ voice
Contests
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Science
Webb Telescope captures new photos of Neptune, rings
Top AP Science Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Trending Stories
Another Atria San Mateo death reported
WATCH: Moment Papini’s lies are unraveled in interrogation
Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings
DNA leads to charges in 1983 cold case
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW