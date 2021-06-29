Time for a staycation: 8 unique Airbnbs across Bay Area

(KRON) – Looking to getaway for the weekend but don’t want to travel too far?

Take a look at these eight Airbnbs across the Bay Area for your next staycation.

Photos are taken from Airbnb.com

Oceanview Retreat: Stinson Beach

This Japanese-inspired retreat is just a few minutes walk to the beach or into town. Take a break and relax in a soaking tub. The home has Wifi, a private backyard, queen size bed, and kitchen with microwave a refrigerator. A previous guest referred to this retreat as ‘pure heaven.’

Delightful tiny house with loft: Oakland

This tiny house in the Maxwell Park area is perfect for two people. This space has a queen size bed in a loft, a mini-fridge and microwave in a kitchenette, a private deck, and access to a gas barbeque and fire pit. The tiny house is equipped with Wifi and air conditioning. It is located about a mile from Mills College and next to the Laurel District, which has coffee shops, breweries, and more.

Immaculate Vintage Airstream: Mill Valley

Enjoy a retro getaway near Mt. Tamalpais State Park. This airstream has Wifi, a television, a full kitchen, air conditioning and heating, a queen bed, and much more. There is free parking on the premises, in addition to a well-lit path.

Treehouse: San Jose

This takes glamping to a new level — Enjoy the beautiful view of Silicon Valley with the kids. The treehouse has two sleeping areas with two queen size beds. It has Wifi, a television, air conditioning, and free parking. The treehouse is near Mt. Hamilton Road in a quiet neighborhood.

Ranch Vibe Tiny House Living: Pleasanton

This tiny house gives you and a guest the experience of ranch living in a modern space. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and good hiking trails nearby. The house has a bathroom, kitchen, and lofts with beds. Wifi, a washer and dryer, air conditioning, and free parking is also available.

Spacious Coastal Apartment with Ocean Views: Half Moon Bay

Enjoy a remodeled apartment with a beautiful view of the ocean in Half Moon Bay. The space is closed off from the main house with a kitchen, private outdoor patio, laundry, and internet. You will be near beaches, restaurants, grocery stores and more. There are hiking trails nearby as well.

Beach Bungalow: Pacifica

This coastal getaway near Linda Mar Beach has a kitchen, a queen bed, private balcony, Wifi, and free parking. You will not have to worry about driving anywhere as everything is within walking distance or public transportation is available. Enjoy the beaches, hiking, and local eateries.

Perfect Haven: San Francisco

This perfect haven is located in the Outer Richmond District near delicious restaurants, the beach, museums, and historical sites. Golden Gate Park and Lands End are within walking distance. This space has a queen bed, kitchen, Wifi, and a television. You can also enjoy the private patio with a fire pit.