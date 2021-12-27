Cupertino homeowner fatally shoots trespasser early Christmas morning

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place at a Cupertino residence early Christmas morning.

On Christmas, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a trespassing call at around 4:08 a.m. at a home located in the 20000 block of Patric Court.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to the scene to provide medical attention to the man but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner, Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victims identity and notify next of kin.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the circumstances around the mans death.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408)808-4500 or leave an anonymous tip at (408)808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.

