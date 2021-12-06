Man found dead inside home over Thanksgiving weekend in San Jose ruled homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office announced a man who was found dead inside a residence over Thanksgiving weekend in San Jose has been ruled a homicide.

On November 27, at around 10:38 a.m. San Jose Police officers responded to a call about a possible dead body in a residence near the 1400 block of Almaden Expressway.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and declared him deceased at the scene.

The County Coroner’s Office took custody of the victims body and after conducting an autopsy, ruled the death a homicide on December 2.

SJPD says there are currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

This is the City’s 31st homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.