No homicides to start 2022 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — To start 2022, San Jose did not record a homicide the entire month of January, this time last year the city had three total homicide cases going into February.

This comes after the city saw a slight decrease in homicides in 2021.

Fewer homicides in 2021

According to SJPD, there were 31 confirmed homicides within the department’s jurisdiction in 2021.

That number compares to the 44 homicides in 2020, a decrease of 13 for 2021 and the city’s lowest since 2018.

Since 2015, San Jose has averaged approximately 36 homicides a year, ranging from a low of 27 in 2018 to a high of 47 in 2016.