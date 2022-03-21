SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call.

When police arrived, they found an adult female at the residence suffering from at least one stab wound and soon after pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to SJPD, Yee was still at the residence when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

At this time police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

This is the City’s third homicide of 2022.

Yee was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

A Facebook account linked to Yee shows she went to Cupertino High School and studied Behavioral Science at San Jose State University.