Sunnyvale: Arrest made in 2020 fatal stabbing at Baylands Park

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez.

On August, 15, 2020 at around 4:44 p.m. Sunnyvale officers responded to the Baylands Park on Caribbean Drive of a report of a man who had been stabbed near a restroom.

Officers would find Juarez suffering from several stab wounds near a restroom and rushed him to Valley Medical Center– where he would end up passing away a short time after arriving.

For over a year, Sunnyvale detectives continued to seek answers in the killing of Juarez.

According to Sunnyvale DPS, a witness who was at the park said he saw Juarez and an unidentified person fighting in the restroom.

The witness was able to describe the suspect and assisted a forensic artist in creating a sketch of the suspect’s face.

Jose Luis Salazar, 26. Courtesy: Sunnvyale DPS.

During the investigation, detectives retrieved several items of evidence and submitted them to the Santa Clara County Crime Laboratory for DNA testing.

A full DNA profile of an unknown male subject was identified and uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database.

On September 20, detectives were notified that the DNA profile of 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar matched the uploaded DNA profile of the person suspected of killing Juarez.

Sunnyvale DPS said Salazar had recently been arrested for the attempted murder on his father on August 12 in Hollister.

In accordance with state law, a sample of Salazar’s DNA was obtained at the time of his arrest.

Once Salazar’s DNA was in the CODIS database, it matched the DNA profile of the suspect in the killing of Juarez.

Last Monday a warrant was signed for his arrest for the murder of Juarez and remains in custody in San Benito County for the attempted murder of his father.