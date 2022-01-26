101-year-old tennis player serving up aces in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – They say age is just a number — Mountain View’s Lloyd Lettis is proof of that.

“I don’t feel any different,” said Lloyd.

“I think my dad’s gonna keep going for another 5 or 10 years. He never looks at himself as being old,” said Bill Lettis, Lloyd’s son.

At 101-years-young, Lloyd still makes his way to Los Altos High School three days a week to play tennis.

“I enjoy the fact that they don’t mind playing with me,” jokes Lloyd.

The oldest of the group by a decade, Lloyd attacks each forehand with all he has.

“Just trying to keep my eye on the ball and sometimes that’s hard to do,” said Lloyd.

“I love that he plays tennis three days a week, I hate that he drives here by himself and doesn’t take Uber,” said Bill.

Bill takes a bit more of a cautious approach.

“He will not give up driving to play tennis or see his friends or go to the grocery store,” said Bill.

Lloyd enjoys studying astronomy, playing competitive bridge, and attending Cal football games every season.

“I went to the Big Game yes, Cal played a really good game for a change,” said Lloyd.

Cal Berkeley is where Lloyd met his wife of 75 years.

The couple has four children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

“He loves this family and that’s one thing that I think keeps him going,” said Bill.

Lloyd is still going, and going strong.

“He reminds me of the Rod Stewart song Forever Young,” said Bill Lettis.

Lloyd says he’s grateful to be another year older, another year wiser, and still playing tennis.

“I think I’ll continue playing tennis as long as I can or as long as they’ll bare with me,” said Lloyd.