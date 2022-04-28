SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Brady was drafted 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, and it seems he doesn’t want you to forget it. You can now purchase a limited-edition hoodie and/or t-shirt commemorating the historic selection, the quarterback announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

The shirt and hoodie displays the text “Brady” on the front. The back shows Brady’s draft card when his named was announced, showing that the future seven-time Super Bowl champion was a compensatory selection in the sixth round, the 199th overall pick, and attended the University of Michigan.

Both can be purchased on the Brady’s clothing brand website but are only available from April 28 to May 1.

Now as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Brady initially announced his retirement on Feb. 1. However, about a month later, Brady reversed course and announced he is coming back for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady, 44, spent the first 20 years of his career on the Patriots. He then signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 and won the Super Bowl in his first year. His 2021 season ended in an NFC Divisional Round 30-27 loss to eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

He is a Bay Area native as he grew up in San Mateo. Brady starred in football for Junipero High School.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday at 5 p.m. in Las Vegas. It will be televised on ABC. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.