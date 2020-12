SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) РGolden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers has announced that 2 players tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to camp in the Bay Area.

Warriors GM Bob Myers just said on a call with the media that two Warriors players have tested positive for COVID, and that delayed the start of team camp by one day. @kron4news #Warriors — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 1, 2020

He didn’t identify who the players are.

The organization will not identify who the players are and if they are experiencing any symptoms, but they are following all health and NBA protocols. — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 1, 2020

The individuals are following health protocols, and camp is delayed by one day in accordance with NBA protocols.

