2020 NFL Draft venue is pulling out all the stops

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – The NFL is gearing up for one of the most show stopping NFL Draft’s to date.

The draft is the biggest day of the year for athletes looking to make their way into the National Football League hoping to secure a spot on one-of-32 teams.

With cameras, lights, television crews, and a big stage, one might think how can it get better than that, but Las Vegas has found a new way to introduce players bigger and better than ever.

According to LA Times Sports Columnist Arash Markazi, the players would sit at the Fountains of Bellagio and then once their name has been selected they would make their way onto the boat to the main stage next to the Caesars Forum, arriving in style.

This is the red carpet stage for the NFL Draft where the players and their families will be transported by boat. The main stage will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum. pic.twitter.com/cCPmfdo5G0 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

People took to social media to express their feelings about the new layout and some responses have us laughing out of our seats.

BREAKING: NFL to have 2050 draft on Moon. Will transport draftees to and from lunar landing pad by modified space shuttle. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6YgtK0gHsg — Nick Falco (@NickFalco55) January 21, 2020

"With the first pick of the NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select…." pic.twitter.com/XSWg8YVTIe — #Agent00Sutton ™️ 🏈|⚖️ (@suttonimpaQt) January 21, 2020

The draft is scheduled to be held from April 23-25, 2020.

