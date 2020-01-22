LAS VEGAS (KRON) – The NFL is gearing up for one of the most show stopping NFL Draft’s to date.
The draft is the biggest day of the year for athletes looking to make their way into the National Football League hoping to secure a spot on one-of-32 teams.
With cameras, lights, television crews, and a big stage, one might think how can it get better than that, but Las Vegas has found a new way to introduce players bigger and better than ever.
According to LA Times Sports Columnist Arash Markazi, the players would sit at the Fountains of Bellagio and then once their name has been selected they would make their way onto the boat to the main stage next to the Caesars Forum, arriving in style.
People took to social media to express their feelings about the new layout and some responses have us laughing out of our seats.
The draft is scheduled to be held from April 23-25, 2020.
Latest Sports Headlines:
- 2020 NFL Draft venue is pulling out all the stops
- Hunt family finally gets to see Chiefs back in Super Bowl
- Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback from a Texas university to start in the Super Bowl
- PHOTOS: Thousands of workers preparing Miami stadium for Super Bowl
- Journeyman Raheem Mostert becomes star for 49ers