SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The 49ers advance!

San Francisco defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday afternoon’s NFC Wild Card game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. In his first career playoff start, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led the way with four total touchdowns.

49ers Notables

QB Brock Purdy: 18/29, 332 passing yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 1 rushing TD

RB Christian McCaffrey: 15 carries, 119 yards rushing

WR Deebo Samuel: 6 catches, 133 yards, 1 TD

On defense, linebacker Dre Greenlaw recorded 11 total tackles to lead the 49ers. Defensive end Nick Bosa had one tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

With 2:31 left in the 3rd, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was sacked by 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu who also forced a fumble. Bosa then recovered the ball, which led to a 49ers touchdown seven plays later to make it 31-17.

The 49ers punched their ticket to next weekend’s NFC Divisional playoff game. Their opponent is TBD as they await the results of the Vikings-Giants game on Sunday and the Buccaneers-Cowboys game Monday night.

This story will be updated.