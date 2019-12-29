49ers: All eyes on the NFC West for Sunday Night Football

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) are hours away from the biggest game of their season.

The 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) during Sunday Night Football in a battle for the No.1 seed.

The last time San Francisco won in Seattle was in 2011.

49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “What’s happened in the past, or what’s gonna happen in the future, has nothing to do with the three hours on Sunday.”

If San Francisco walks away with win on Sunday, the 49ers will claim a NFC West championship.

The two teams met in Week 10 at Levi’s Stadium when Seattle won, 27-24 in overtime, on a walk-off Jason Myers 42-yard field goal.

Each team is dealing with key injuries that could make an impact on Sunday’s performance.

Sunday Night Football will be the ultimate battle in front of a national television audience for the last game of the regular season.

