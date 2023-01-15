SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers and their fans will be paying close attention to the 5-seed Dallas Cowboys at 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Wild Card game Monday night.

The winner of that game will travel to Levi’s Stadium and face the 2-seed 49ers next Sunday in the divisional round.

49ers fans, you pick and choose. Would you rather face the G.O.A.T. in Tom Brady or a rematch of last year’s NFC Wild Card game?

The last time the 49ers faced Dallas, they went on the road to defeat the Cowboys 23-17 on Jan. 16, 2022.

San Francisco last played the Buccaneers in Week 14 on Dec. 11 at Levi’s Stadium where the home team won in a 35-7 blowout. It was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s first career start.

The 6-seed New York Giants went to Minnesota and upset the 2-seed Vikings 31-24. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will play the lowest remaining seed (Giants) on Saturday.