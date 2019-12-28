49ers’ C.J. Beathard speaks out for first time since brother’s passing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback is speaking out since the fatal stabbing of his brother, Clayton Beathard, at a bar last weekend in Tennessee.

Beathard took to Instagram to compile a heartfelt message to thank those who’ve reached out.

“It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I just want to say a can’t tell you how thankful and blessed me and my family are for all of the people that have reached out and prayers we have received since by brother went to heaven. It truly is unbelievable all of the support and friends we have. I love each every one of you,” Beathard said.

The quarterback went on to reflect his brother’s legacy that he left behind.

“I want to start with clay. Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known. Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I. It sounds so cliche but clay is the best example of a dude that lights up every room he walks into whether its with his loud contagious laugh or just the smile on his face. Anyone that knows him would tell you the same. He also has the weirdest ways of making unforgettable relationships with literally everyone he meets. Clay is the sweetest, most humble, toughest, and kind hearted people this world had in it, but he was called home and now has none of the pains and stresses only this world could give. Clay is 1 of a kind,” Beathard said.

The man wanted for the tragedy was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The Beathard family plans to celebrate the life of Clayton Beathard on Saturday at Grace Chapel Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

