49ers check in for training camp

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers reported for day one of training camp on Friday at the SAP Performance facility in Santa Clara.

Veterans and rookies are getting ready to battle it out for a spot on Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s 53-man roster. ​

General Manager John Lynch, went on to express his enthusiasm for the new team they’ve put together during the off-season. ​

“I think we’ve put a lot of hard work in to improve our roster and I think we’ve been able to do that. What is that do? That gives you a chance and that’s up to us what we make of that. You know, we’re in a better position. You call it pressure, you can call it opportunity. We’re all extremely excited to kick this year off.”

During the off-season rumors floated regarding tension between the head coach and general manager.

When asked about the rumors, Shanahan commented: ​

“For anyone who questioned our relationship is the stupidest thing ever, just hang around us.” ​

Lynch added, “The respect just continues to grow in what we’re doing. With time you try to improve on everything you do and what I can assure people is that number one, we really do like each other and number two, in our roles we communicate really well.” ​

As the day progressed good news came for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he was cleared for training camp. ​

“It’s officially official, we’re good to go.” The quarterback smiled from ear to ear. ​

Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL injury Week 3, against the Kansas City Chiefs missing the remainder of the season. The quarterback signed a $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in the 2018 off-season. ​

While Garoppolo was cleared to play, four others we’re placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. ​

The list includes running back Jerick McKinnon, center Weston Richburg, tight end Garrett Celek and safety Jimmie Ward. ​

One player ready to make a comeback is cornerback Richard Sherman.​

“I feel really good. I feel really explosive. I’ve worked hard. I feel healthy.” ​

Being healthy is what this 2019 football team will need in order to make a run for the playoffs. ​

The team will strap up for their first padded practice on Monday. ​