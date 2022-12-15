SEATTLE (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers (10-4) clinched the NFC West Thursday night with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (7-7). Led by a stout defense, the 49ers have won all three games since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went out with an injury.

San Francisco’s division title is its first since 2019, when the team won the NFC and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Seattle won the NFC West in 2020, and the Los Angeles Rams seized the crown in 2021 en route to a Super Bowl championship.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his second career start Thursday night against Seattle, hitting tight end George Kittle for two touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey was featured heavily, toting the ball 26 times for 108 yards.

The 49ers’ defense stifled Seattle’s offense, keeping the Seahawks out of the end zone until 3:35 remained in the game. San Francisco sacked quarterback Geno Smith three times and forced two fumbles.

San Francisco got on the board first on a Kittle touchdown in the first quarter. After a Seahawks field goal, San Francisco struck again when Charvarius Ward returned a fumble to the 6-yard line to set up a McCaffrey touchdown in the final minute before halftime.

The 49ers led 21-6 in the fourth quarter when Robbie Gould missed a field goal. A Seattle touchdown shaved the 49ers’ lead to eight points, but Purdy and rookie running back Jordan Mason picked up late first downs to ice the game.

The 49ers occupy the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. They are currently slated to play the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.