The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. This comes after they beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

As the second seed, the 49ers will play the lowest-seeded team (7-seed) next weekend. Their opponent and date are TBD. The 49ers (13-4) await the results of the Green Bay Packers and Detriot Lions game, which will conclude later tonight.

If the Packers win, they head to the Bay Area for a Wild Card matchup.

If the Lions win, the 49ers host division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco is in the postseason for the second consecutive year but will get to have a home game this year. Last year, the team played all three of its postseason games on the road — at Dallas (W), at Green Bay (W) and at Los Angeles Rams (L).

This story will be updated.