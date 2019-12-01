49ers come up short to Ravens, 20-17

BALTIMORE (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (10-2) took on the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) in a battle on Sunday that came down to one field goal.

Ravens defeated the 49ers, 20-17.

From the moment the team’s kicked off, the rain down poured until the very end.

San Francisco got an early start as wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored a 33-yard touchdown on fourth and two.

The @49ers score first!@JimmyG_10 to Deebo Samuel for 33 yards on 4th and 2!



📺: #SFvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Baltimore responded quickly as Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews leaped in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown tying it up, 7-7.

Mark Andrews leaps for the 20-yard TD!



All tied up in Baltimore. #RavensFlock @MAndrews_81



📺: #SFvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Fast forward into the second quarter when Ravens took the lead, 14-7 making it quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 32nd touchdown of the year.

Lamar Jackson scores his 32nd total TD on the year! @lj_era8



📺: #SFvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

49ers answered back when Raheem Mostert scored a 40-yard touchdown.

At the half, San Francisco trailed by three, 17-14.

Ravens’ quarterback experienced his first lost fumble of the season by 49ers’ Marcell Harris.

What a play by Marcell Harris!



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Shortly following, San Francisco’s kicker Robbie Gould scored a field goal, making it all tied up again,17-17.

With three seconds left of the game, Ravens left it up to kicker Justin Tucker for a 49-yard field goal.

Baltimore came out on top in a well fought game by both teams.

The San Francisco 49ers will head to New Orleans next weekend to take on the Saints.

Cornerback Richard Sherman after the game, “You win some, you lose some. You give it everything you’ve got, a lot of lessons learned.”

