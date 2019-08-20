49ers cruise to victory after a forgettable start by Jimmy G

DENVER, Colorado (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers win their second preseason game, 24-15 to the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his debut Monday night since tearing his ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo had a shaky return as he went 1-of-6, with one interception and 0.0 pass rating.

The quarterback wasn’t the only one having a rough start. The 49ers offensive line started off overwhelmed against the Broncos defense.

Broncos rusher Bradley Chubb dominated against 49ers Joe Staley and Justin Skule. Chubb was able to put pressure on Garoppolo, making it difficult for the QB to complete passes.

Denver’s rookie quarterback Drew Lock, injured his right thumb after being sacked on the first series during the second half. Lock is competing with veteran Joe Flacco for the starting role.

Flacco finished 7-of-11 for 59 yards.

Regardless of the rough start for 49ers QB, the second and third-string players were able to lock in a win for San Francisco.

Topping out at 21 mph, 49ers Deebo Samuel showed why he is one to watch this season with a 45-yard.

Runnin' through yo' block like DEEBO! @19problemz takes the reverse 45 yards to help set up the #49ers TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xdDdCjsccM — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 20, 2019

Samuel’s play led to Jeff Wilson receiving a one-yard touchdown.

RB Raheem Mostert and WR Kendrick Bourne also got some touchdown action with these exciting plays:

The defense dominated the second half with six sacks, one interception and allowing just six points.

Up next the 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, August 24, at 5 p.m. in Garoppolo’s first game back in Kansas City since injuring himself last season.

