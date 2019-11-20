49ers: Dee Ford expected to miss a couple weeks

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be without their defensive end, Dee Ford, against the Green Bay Packers.
Ford suffered a right hamstring strain during Sunday’s match up against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan explains, “Any time you have a hamstring strain, there is concern it could be a couple of weeks.”
The 49ers have suffered multiple injuries the past few weeks, but despite their losses San Francisco has been able to find a way to win currently standing at, 9-1.
