SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The injury bug has hit the San Francisco 49ers again. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers initially said Samuel suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return, according to KRON4’s Kate Rooney. However, the team is now saying it’s an ankle injury, and Samuel will be out for the rest of this game.

The injury happened after a 3-yard rushing attempt by Samuel who also fumbled the ball. Samuel appeared to be sandwiched by multiple Bucs players.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, fumbles the ball while tackled between Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson, left, defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, rear, and linebacker Lavonte David during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Buccaneers recovered the fumble. Samuel left the game after the play. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Samuel’s injury comes one week after 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo will be out for at least the remainder of the regular season.

The 49ers are up 28-0 over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.