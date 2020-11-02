49ers’ Garoppolo, Kittle out due to injuries: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely due to an ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Additionally, George Kittle is out for at least 8 weeks from a broken bone in his foot.

Schefter tweeted that the 49ers feel Garoppolo needs time to rest an injury that has been bothering him since week 2.

KRON4 sports director Jason Dumas questions whether or not the Niners will be able to secure a spot in the playoffs.

