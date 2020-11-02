49ers’ Garoppolo, Kittle out due to injuries: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely due to an ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Additionally, George Kittle is out for at least 8 weeks from a broken bone in his foot.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks and possibly longer if surgery is needed, per source.



George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, which means his season could be over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Schefter tweeted that the 49ers feel Garoppolo needs time to rest an injury that has been bothering him since week 2.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

KRON4 sports director Jason Dumas questions whether or not the Niners will be able to secure a spot in the playoffs.

With George Kittle out at least eight weeks & Jimmy G out indefinitely — can the Niners keep their head above water in a playoff spot race? @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 2, 2020

