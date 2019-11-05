49ers George Kittle absent from practice field

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are back to work Tuesday after coming off a win Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers are gearing up to take on the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

One essential player missing from practices was tight end, George Kittle.

Kittle suffered an injury to his left knee on the first drive against Arizona. The tight end battled through his injury, helping lead his team to a, 28-25 victory.

Kittle caught six passes for 79 yards.

The team did not make any comments regarding Kittle’s status following practice on Tuesday.

Following the game on Thursday head coach Kyle Shanahan stated he didn’t foresee Kittle’s injury being long term.

“It’s going to be tough on him this week, but I feel pretty good that it’s not going to be a longer-term thing and hopefully we’ll be able to get him back this week,” Shanahan said.

Fans will have to wait and see if the tight end will be ready to play come Monday.

