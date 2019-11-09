49ers George Kittle listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for Monday night’s prime time game, but might be without tight end George Kittle.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced after practice on Saturday the tight end is listed as doubtful to play against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kittle injured his knee when he took a helmet shot Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.
“If it was any other player, I would probably say he’s out and if it goes like this he will be out. But George isn’t a guy who needs to be out at practice. We know he’s doing everything he can and we’ll see how he feels on Monday,” Shanahan explained.
