49ers George Kittle ruled out for battle against Cardinals

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday the team is headed into Week 11 without tight end, George Kittle.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle will not play Sunday against Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

Kittle suffered a knee/ankle injury that kept him out of Monday night’s show down against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle has grown to be one of the NFL’s top tight ends throughout the league. With injuries piling up, San Francisco will rely on their depth to fill in the holes throughout the team.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out left tackle Joe Staley as well as he will undergo finger surgery.

San Francisco will face Arizona on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The two faced off Week 9 with the 49ers defeating the Cardinals, 28-25.

