FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, jokes with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during a combined NFL football training camp with the Denver Broncos at the Broncos’ headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 NFL clubs on Thursday, June 4, 2020, that coaching staffs are allowed to return to team facilities starting Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The San Francisco 49ers are back on the practice will in full pads.

The defending NFC Champs held their first practice in all their equipment Monday morning.

Day 1️⃣ in pads baby



Intensity going 📈@JimmyG_10 pic.twitter.com/VWzHC1fZK1 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 17, 2020

The 49ers open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

They went 13-3 in 2019 after starting the season 8-0.

The 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.