49ers’ Kyle Shanahan is happy to be giving the community something to cheer about this season

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers fan base haven’t had much to cheer about over the past few years as the 49ers from the previous four seasons had an overall record of, 17-47.

The 49ers have turned things around this season making their way to the NFC Championship going, 13-3 in the regular season.

Reporters asked 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday if the coach felt the Bay Area’s uplifting from the season the 49ers have had so far.

“Yeah, I do just because that stuff does it for me too. Not just as a coach, but as a fan. I love sports, when I watch the Warriors do good here for the two years I was here prior to this year, that uplifts me,” Shanahan said.

The head coach went on to add, “I love sports and I love what sports does for people so I think anytime you have a team that has a chance to be in the situation that we’re in, where the Warriors have been in a lot, sports are great. It gives everyone a break from stuff. You always want to support your home team and I’m glad that we’re giving them something to be proud of this year.”

Fans have been excited to see the 49ers continued success. So much that even Shanahan noticed the difference in noise compared to last year.

Reporters asked the head coach if he could tell, “This year? It’s a pretty big difference. The fan noise is as big of a difference as probably our team is, also. They’ve gotten a lot louder as we’ve gotten better. I thought they’ve been loud and great all year. I didn’t think it could get much louder, but it definitely was on Saturday.”

The 49ers will take on the Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday for the NFC Championship. This is the second time two have faced this season.

