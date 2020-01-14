49ers’ Kyle Shanahan ‘pumped’ DC Robert Saleh isn’t going to Browns as head coach

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are one week away from the NFC Championship and while some coaches might be taking new jobs, for 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, he will be staying put.

“I was pumped. I heard on my way in to work, so I was extremely excited,” said 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Earlier this month Saleh interviewed with the Cleveland Browns for the head coaching position.

Shanahan went on to add, “I definitely have some empathy for Saleh. I know anyone who goes through that process and stuff, we’re all competitive and you want to win and you want to get that opportunity and stuff, but for Saleh, every year we keep him we’ll be very fortunate.”

Saleh has led the 49ers to one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.

Despite not receiving the position, Shanahan doesn’t believe it’ll be long before the defensive coordinator gets his shot at becoming a head coach.

“Saleh’s going to be a head coach in this league. He could’ve been one this year. Most likely, he’ll be one next year. He’s going to have the right opportunity come around for him, it’s just a matter of time. I’m just very happy that we’re going to be able to have him going into next year,” said Shanahan.

The 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium for the NFC Championship.

Latest Sports Headlines: