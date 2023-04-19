(KRON) — San Francisco 49ers great Dave Wilcox died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 80 years old.

Wilcox played for the 49ers from 1964-1974, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He totaled 36.5 sacks and 14 interceptions over his 11-year career.

“Considered to be one of the best outside linebackers of his era, Wilcox, whose nickname was ‘The Intimidator,’ was known for his ability to disrupt plays and not let his matchup get off the line of scrimmage, whether it was to block or get into a pass route,” the 49ers said.

Wilcox was an incredibly durable player, missing just one game over the course of his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009.

His best season came in 1973 when he posted 103 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four force fumbles and one fumble recovery. He helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game twice.

Wilcox played at Boise Junior College and University of Oregon before he was a third round pick by the 49ers in the 1964 NFL Draft. His name lives on the in the Bay Area football scene as his son Justin Wilcox is the head coach at Cal.