(KRON) — In the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday, the San Francisco 49ers did something that has not been done in seven years.

They selected a kicker. The 49ers added former Michigan Wolverine Jake Moody to their team with the No. 99 overall pick.

A kicker had not been selected that high since 2016 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Florida State’s Roberto Aguayo in the second round. Moody’s selection was the second time this century that a kicker was selected in Round 3 — the San Diego Chargers took Iowa’s Nate Kaeding No. 65 overall in 2004.

The 49ers’ kicker had been Robbie Gould from 2017-2022, but they released him this offseason. Gould made 27 of his 32 field goal attempts last season with the longest being 51 yards.

The last time a kicker was taken high, it did not work out so well. Aguayo was released by the Buccaneers after one season, in which he missed nine field goals.

Five kickers have been taken in the first round in NFL history, with perhaps the most notable example being long-time Oakland Raider Sebastian Janikowski. The Raiders took Janikowski No. 17 overall in 2000 — the highest selection for a kicker in 21 years. He went on to play 17 seasons for the team.

The 49ers traded away their 2023 first-round pick for Trey Lance and their second-round pick for Christian McCaffrey. In the third round, they took Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown and Alabama tight end Cameron Latu in addition to Moody.