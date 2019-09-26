49ers’ Nick Bosa expects ankle will be an afterthought following bye week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some might say the bye week came early for the San Francisco 49ers, as they remain undefeated going into Week 4 of the NFL season.

49ers first round draft pick Nick Bosa, would have to agree.

In a recent interview with 95.7 The Game, Bosa was asked if having a bye week came too early for the team, or if it worked out perfectly for him after suffering an ankle sprain during OTAs.

The defensive end explained, “Actually for us this year, it’s more than just me that could use this bye right now. Obviously I’ve never been through an NFL season, so I’m sure later in the year I’ll be wishing it was later.”

The 49ers have had a slew of injuries as the season has progressed.

Left tackle Joe Staley sustained a broken fibula in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon suffered an ankle sprain and is out for at least one month.

Running back Tevin Coleman and rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd, are expected to make an appearance in Week 5 after suffering injuries that sidelined them prior to the season.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor was placed on IR after suffering a foot injury in training camp.

Bosa went on to say going into bye week, “I’m definitely going to take full advantage of this time off and hopefully my ankle will be an after thought after this week.”

As most teams prefer to have the bye week come later, this bye week comes at a perfect time for this roster.

Allowing time for each player to heal to get ready to face the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night Football Oct. 7.