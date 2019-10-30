49ers Nick Bosa makes strong case for NFL defensive MVP

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers 2019 No. 2 overall draft pick Nick Bosa, is becoming a front-runner to potentially win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The 49ers blew out the Carolina Panthers Sunday, 51-13 remaining undefeated. San Francisco moves to 7-0, for the second time in franchise history.

The defensive end is making a major impact for the 49ers this year.

Bosa finished the game with four tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and one interception.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman took the podium after the game and discussed how proud he was of his teammate.

“If you watched him from day one like we got to, he plays like a tenure vet. He plays with such a savviness, such a poise, such an aggression. That it’s like he’s been playing on this level. You can tell he’s been coached up great from a young age. He’s an incredible talent and he’s so humble. He’s a humble, nice guy. “

Sherman added, “He deserves play of the week, or rookie of the week, or rookie of the year, or everything. If he just kept the stat line how it is right now, he could win rookie of the year. But right now he should be in line for defensive MVP.”

San Francisco’s defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spoke highly of the defensive end following Tuesday’s practice.

“His mindset is what people don’t talk enough about in terms of the way he approaches practice. His deliberateness, the way he attacks his body with regards to rehab and all those things and taking care of himself. He’s been good he’s just gotta keep on going,” explained Saleh.

The last time a rookie received NFL defensive play of the year was in 1981.

Linebacker Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants won the award.

NFL Network Brian Baldinger believes the defensive end is changing the team for the better.

“He’s changed the entire culture. Not on just the defense, but the entire team and you can feel it. It starts with Nick Bosa right now, everyone is playing better on the team because of what Nick Bosa’s doing,” Baldinger said.

Before heading into Week 8, Bosa was among players with at least 200 snaps through Week 7 and the defensive end was 11th among edge rushers.

With half the season to go, Bosa is off to a great start.

Only time will tell if Bosa will come out on top to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.