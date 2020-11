SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers player Trent Williams has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, putting him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Williams is a cancer survivor, meaning he is in a high-risk category for the virus.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Williams tested positive last week and that his availability for Sunday’s game is unlikely.

Williams is a cancer survivor and therefore in a high-risk category, but he told me he was feeling OK and expected to be fine. Still must clear some hurdles if he's to play this week, depending on when he tested positive and whether he had/has symptoms. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 24, 2020

