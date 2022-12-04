SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with an ankle injury after getting hurt in the first quarter. Garoppolo is not expected to return to the game.

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive against Miami on Sunday.

According to KRON4’s Kate Rooney, Garoppolo was ruled out for the remainder of the game Sunday due to a foot injury.

#49ers injury update: Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. They’re calling it a foot injury. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) December 4, 2022

He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room. When he was first taken off the field, the Niners said his return was questionable.

KRON On is streaming now

Rookie Brock Purdy came into the game to replace Garoppolo to start the second drive. Purdy has thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7.

Garoppolo resumed his starting role for San Francisco in Week 2 this season after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury.